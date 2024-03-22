Way cleared for second taxiway construction at Prayagraj Airport ahead of Mahakumbh-2025

Ahead of Mahakumbh-2025, the way has been cleared for the construction of the second civil taxiway at Prayagraj Airport. Airport officials, privy to the development, have disclosed that the Indian Air Force (IAF), which owns the land on which the airport is situated, will receive an annual lease rent for the land allocated for the second taxiway. Prayagraj Airport (HT File)

In accordance with the demand, the state government has sanctioned over ₹28 lakh to be paid to the IAF. Upon receipt of the letter of approval for the lease rent, the IAF will grant permission to commence construction of the taxiway, they added.

With anticipation of a significant influx of visitors during Mahakumbh-2025, there is expected to be a surge in the number of flights at the airport during the grand once-in-12-year religious event. Officials expect enhanced air connectivity to new cities and an influx of private planes during this period.

“Currently, aircraft navigate through a single taxiway. However, with our efforts to bolster the airport’s infrastructure ahead of Mahakumbh-2025, the necessity for a second taxiway became apparent. The green light has been given for the construction of the new taxiway, with remaining formalities slated for prompt completion,” said airport officials.

Meanwhile, the expansion of Prayagraj Airport is progressing at full throttle. A target date of December 24 has been set for the completion of the expansion project, for which over ₹150 crore has been allocated.

The existing terminal building, spanning 6,700 sqm, is undergoing expansion to encompass 20,830 sqm, promising an array of enhanced facilities at the airport.

Presently, the airport is equipped with two X-ray machines for screening passengers’ luggage. Following expansion, this number will soar to 11, establishing the airport as the state’s largest hub for such machines.

Furthermore, the expansion will see the number of check-in counters swell from the current 11 to an impressive 42, a feature unparalleled by any other airport in the state, promising expedited passenger check-in processes. Similarly, the number of aerobridges will escalate from the existing two to six, enhancing overall operational efficiency.

