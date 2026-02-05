Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (Feb 6-8)

What: This festival brings a slice of Odisha to Hyderabad through its food, crafts and cultural performances. On offer are authentic Odia food specialities such as dahibara aloodum, mudhi manda, macha besara, and sweet kaakra. There will also be a lot to see and shop, including pattachitra paintings, Sambalpuri weaves, Pipili applique, and shiny Lakhā Kama lacquerware, along with Odissi dance and folk music performances.

What: The International Emmy Award-winning comedian brings his highly anticipated show to Hyderabad. Vir Das has created a sensory, audio-visual experience for this one, which should get you both laughing and contemplating about the Indian way of life. The performance celebrates the diverse sounds and rhythms of our country, from the buzzing of a mosquito racket to the chaos of a wedding band.

What: Anuv Jain is known for his soulful voice and deeply emotive songwriting. From his Baarishein to Jo Tum Mere Ho, and Husn, Jain captures themes of love, longing, and hope in his songs. Sign up for a soft, romantic evening.

When: February 6 (Friday); 6.30pm

Where: Hitex Exhibition Center, Kothaguda

Entry: ₹1,600 onwards. Book on premiertickets.co

Perfume-making workshop

What: Some fragrances can be too strong, others too mild. Some are too fruity, others are too woody. Learn to make your own so you’ll always get it just right, tweaked to your own preference. An expert perfume maker will break down the basic principles of making scents and tell you all about the bottom, mid and top notes and how to blend them. At the end of it, you will walk out with a signature perfume made by you.

When: February 8 (Sunday); 1pm

Where: Underdoggs, Sattva Knowledge Park, Hitec City

Entry: ₹799, at the venue

The Art of Urdu Poetry (Talk)

What: From romance to pathos and even humour, the rich world of Urdu poetry has it all. And who better to hear all about it from than Mir Ali Husain? The academic, author and scholar, known for his work on the Progressive writers’ movement in Urdu literature, will explore Urdu poetry’s history and traditions in this talk. He will discuss ghazal, nazm, and marsiya, and their metaphors and similes, and legendary poets.

When: February 6 (Friday); 6pm

Where: Lamakaan Cultural Centre, Near GVK Mall, Banjara Hills

Entry: Free