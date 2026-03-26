Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (March 27-29)

Sitar for Mental Health by Rishab Rikhiram Sharma (Music concert) Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is the hottest sitar star on India’s music scene and the Gram’s sweetheart. (Image sourced from Rolling Stone website)

Friday, 27 March 2026; Gates open at 5.30 pm. Event starts at 7.30 pm

The League, Financial District, Pippalgudda

Rishab is the hottest sitar star on India’s music scene and the Gram’s sweetheart. This show is designed to promote mental well-being through the soothing sounds of the sitar, blending traditional Indian classical music with modern mindfulness practices.

₹2,999 onwards on Insider

Fake Sangeet ft. DJ Sukhbir (Music and dance)

Sunday; 7pm

The Quorum, Knowledge City, Madhapur

This is a full-power Punjabi music event, designed to replicate the sangeet ceremony of a grand wedding celebration. Led by DJ Sukhbir, the aim is to make participants dance through the night to Bhangra classics and modern pop tracks. Put on those dance shoes and let’s Ishq Tera Tadpave and Sauda Khara Khara with your gang.

₹799 on Urbanaut

Parda Uthne Se Pehle (Play)

Saturday; 7.30pm

The Nishumbita School of Drama, Patigadda, Begumpet

On World Theatre Day, this Hindi play explores the trials and triumphs of a theatre company. Will the actress show up? Would the backstage team pull off the tricky transitions and will the actors be in the mood to take the director’s suggestions? The humorous play explores the life and challenges of a theatre director, though every working professional would relate to. And there are off-stage lessons for life..

Entry ₹300 on BookMyShow

The Secret Recipe (Movie screening)

Sunday; 5pm

Lamaaan, Off Road 1, Near GVK Mall, Banjara Hills

This is more than a gripping horror movie. The Secret Recipe is a 45-minute independent Telugu crime thriller set inside a secluded house. The film with minimal dialogue explores control, hunger and moral collapse through a restrained yet unsettling narrative. The story exposes the violence in routine and ritual, letting the audience interpret what is shown and what is to be understood.

Entry is free