Western Command at forefront of relief, rescue in flood-hit Punjab, HP, Jammu

The Western Command of the Indian Army has launched extensive flood relief and rescue operations across Jammu, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, demonstrating a swift and coordinated response to the recent floods. Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, the army commander of Western Command, Chandimandir, visited the forward areas affected by the recent floods in Jammu and Punjab on Sunday to review the ongoing disaster work. On August 27, the army aviation conducted a daring rescue near Madhopur Headworks in Pathankot district, saving 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians. (ANI Photo)

The operations, which began on August 16, involved 47 army columns, including engineers, medical teams, and communication personnel, working in close collaboration with the civil authorities, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The information was shared with the media by Major General Puneet Ahuja at the Western Command Headquarters in Chandimandir on Monday.

He said that a total of 20 aircraft, including advanced light helicopters and Chinooks, have been deployed for round-the-clock humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

So far, more than 250 flying hours have been logged, leading to the rescue of more than 5,000 civilians and 300 paramilitary personnel.

Additionally, about 21 tonnes of relief supplies, including food and medicines, have been delivered to remote, cut-off villages.

On August 27, communication teams laid over 2km of optical fibre cable to restore mobile connectivity. Two days later, army engineers constructed a Bailey Bridge over the Jammu Tawi river in just 12 hours, restoring a vital link to the city.

On August 30, Western Command army commander Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar visited areas along the Ravi and Chenab rivers to review the ongoing efforts.