White Tiger division honours armed forces veterans in Jhansi

: The White Tiger Division marked the 10th Armed Forces Veterans’ Day on Wednesday by honouring the courage, sacrifice and service of armed forces veterans. The event highlighted the division’s strong commitment to the welfare and dignity of veterans. The White Tiger Division marked the 10th Armed Forces Veterans’ Day (HT Photo)

A special interaction programme was organised where veterans met senior officers and officials. During the programme, long-pending issues related to pay, pensions and allowances were reviewed. Many of these matters were resolved through coordinated efforts with the directorate of Indian Army Veterans.

Veterans were assured that they could approach the division at any time for help. The event reinforced the strong bond between serving soldiers and veterans. The interaction became emotional as veterans shared memories from their service life, including operational duties, training and life in uniform. They spoke about camaraderie, sacrifice and resilience, and expressed their continued willingness to serve the nation in any capacity. Their stories inspired everyone present.

Addressing the gathering, the General Officer Commanding praised the valuable contribution of veterans to society and nation building. He described them as a source of experience, discipline and national values, and an inspiration for future generations. He assured the veterans that the Indian Army remains committed to their welfare, honour and dignity, and stated that the nation’s gratitude for their service will always remain.