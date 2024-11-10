Why no quota for SCs/STs, OBCs in AMU, asks Yogi at bypoll rally

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday questioned as to why the Aligarh Muslim University is not giving reservation to Scheduled Castes, Schedule Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) but attempting to give 50 % reservation to Muslims on its own even though the institution gets government funding. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

He demanded reservation in jobs and admission for SC/STs and OBCs at AMU. But this is not happening because the Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) never thought about this and are concerned about their vote bank only, he said.

Adityanath was addressing a public meeting in Aligarh on Saturday where a bypoll is to be held for the Khair (SC) assembly seat on November 20.

Adityanath’s observations about AMU came a day after the Supreme Court, by a 4-3 majority, overruled the 1967 judgment that had become the basis for denying minority status to the Aligarh Muslim University.

“There were arguments taking place in the Supreme Court if Aligarh Muslim University should have minority status or should be a normal university like other state universities. How can it be that an institute running with resources from the Indian government and taxpayers’ money is not giving reservation to Schedule Castes, Schedule Tribes, and OBCs but attempting to give 50 % reservation to Muslims on its own?” he said.

The Constitution of India and the Mandal Commission have provided reservation to SCs/STs and OBCs, he said.

“The Çongress forgot contributions by freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, but we established a state university in Aligarh in his name. We have to elect leaders to get such institutes, universities,” he said.

Adityanath warned that again those interested in pushing Kashmir towards religious divide and terrorism are getting active.

Recently, a resolution was passed in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly calling for restoration of Article 370 after the National Conference and the Congress came to power, he said.

“Dr BR Ambedkar never wanted Article 370 to be operative, but Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru was adamant to have it in Kashmir. The Congress never tried to revoke Article 370 but Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened gates of progress by revoking 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, which has seen development in the last five years,” Adityanath said.

“It is the history of Congress that it has become successful whenever it has succeeded in dividing the citizens,” he added

‘Desh ka itihas batata hai jo bate the woh kate the,” (The country’s history reveals that all those who got divided were slaughtered),” he said.

‘We all know what happened in Mathura, Varanasi and Ayodhya and what all happened with our daughters and mothers. We should not keep our eyes closed as was done by the Mahabharata character Gandhari. Yet, if we choose to continue to get divided, then being cut will be the only destiny,” he said.

“Remain alert against those who are dividing us and do not trust their words to survive. Ék rahoge toh safe rahoge,” Adityanath said.

“U.P. has changed a lot. Before 2017, there were riots and curfews after every ten days, but it is not the same now. Now, none can dare cause riots or else will find Yamraj (the god of death) waiting for him at the next crossing,” he warned.

“Those who attempted to befool the masses with schemes by coining words like “khatakhat khatakhat” during Lok Sabha elections should now face “safachat” (debacle) in this by-election,” the chief minister emphasised.