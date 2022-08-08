Wife, granddaughter of retired cop killed in Meerut; robbery suspected: Police

In a tragic incident, the wife of a retired head constable and their granddaughter were killed by unknown assailants in their Meerut house on Sunday, police said.

The murder took place in G block locality of Shastri Nagar under Nauchandi police station.

Circle officer of Civil lines area Devendra Singh said police teams were on the spot and investigating the incident.

The retired head constable’s family was staying at their G block house. The former policeman’s wife and their 12-year-old granddaughter were also in the house.

According to neighbours, they suspended something was off when the house remained closed in the morning and nobody came out. They informed the police who came and later found the two bodies inside the house.

“We are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident”, said Singh.

Prima facie it seems that assailants killed the duo during a robbery attempt, police claimed.

The double murder in the posh colony has sent shockwaves in the locality with people questioning the authorities over law-and-order situation in the area.