Haryana Police crack double murder case, 5 held from Rajasthan
The Haryana Police cracked a double murder case that took place at Hisar’s Hansi on August 4 with the arrest of five persons.
All the five persons were arrested from Rajasthan after a brief exchange of fire.
A spokesman of the Haryana Police said when the police team asked them to surrender, the accused started firing at the team.
“In retaliation, one of the accused got injured. Police have recovered six illegal weapons and cartridges from them besides, recovering a looted vehicle,” the spokesman added.
The arrested accused are Monu, alias Romeo, Sachin, Rinku, Amarjeet, all residents of Hansi, and Gajju, a resident of Neemrana in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.
The accused had killed two women in Hansi and then fled from the spot. Hansi superintendent of police Nitika Gehlot had constituted teams of the CIA and cyber cell to crack the case.
On August 4, the accused entered a house in Hansi and fired gunshots at two women besides looting a car, jewellery and cash.
Khattar inaugurates driving training and research institute in Karnal
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday inaugurated the Institute of Driving Training and Research in Karnal. The chief minister announced that eight more such driving institutes will be set up in the state soon. Spread over 9.25 acres, the IDTR has been established at a cost of Rs 34 crore, which was spent by the Honda Company. It will provide training to drive light and heavy motor vehicles to 350 youth every day.
Uttar Pradesh: BSP lawmaker Atul Rai acquitted in 2019 rape case
In 2019, a 24-year-old woman from eastern Uttar Pradesh accused Atul Rai of rape in 2018 at his Varanasi residence. She died in a Delhi hospital in August last year, a week after she and her friend set themselves afire outside the Supreme Court. The woman’s friend also died of burn injuries.
Man held for posing as Bishnoi gang member; demanding ₹20 lakh from trader in Panipat
The Crime Investigation Agency of the Panipat police has arrested a man for demanding ₹20 lakh extortion posing himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The police said that the accused has been identified as a resident of Vidhyanand colony in Panipat city, Gautam, and he runs a mobile repair and accessory shop in the same colony. Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said the accused was arrested from Sanoli road on Friday.
Branch change for BTech students: PEC okays new guidelines
Punjab Engineering College has finalised new guidelines for facilitating students to switch their branch at the end of their first year of bachelor of technology. The committee, which was formed to review the merits and demerits of the move, proposed the guidelines. The Punjab Engineering College senate approved its recommendations in its last meeting. The guidelines will be implemented from the 2022-23 academic session. PEC offers eight undergraduate courses to students.
Class 11 admissions: 17,580 applications received with 3 days to go
Since the online portal for Class 11 admissions to government schools was opened, 17,580 applications have been submitted till Saturday afternoon, as per UT education department officials. While 19,830 students have registered on the portal, there are 13,570 seats up for grabs. Last year 18,703 students had applied for admission. The portal will stay open till Tuesday, 5pm. Classes will commence from August 23. The date for the second counselling is yet to be announced.
