Haryana Police crack double murder case, 5 held from Rajasthan

The Haryana Police cracked a double murder case that took place at Hisar’s Hansi on August 4 with the arrest of five persons.

All the five persons were arrested from Rajasthan after a brief exchange of fire.

A spokesman of the Haryana Police said when the police team asked them to surrender, the accused started firing at the team.

“In retaliation, one of the accused got injured. Police have recovered six illegal weapons and cartridges from them besides, recovering a looted vehicle,” the spokesman added.

The arrested accused are Monu, alias Romeo, Sachin, Rinku, Amarjeet, all residents of Hansi, and Gajju, a resident of Neemrana in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

The accused had killed two women in Hansi and then fled from the spot. Hansi superintendent of police Nitika Gehlot had constituted teams of the CIA and cyber cell to crack the case.

On August 4, the accused entered a house in Hansi and fired gunshots at two women besides looting a car, jewellery and cash.