Will give martyr status to farmers who died during farm stir, says Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that if voted to power, his party will give martyr status to farmers who lost their lives during the ongoing farm agitation against Centre’s three farm laws.

Speaking at Makrauli Kalan toll plaza on Wednesday, Hooda said over 300 farmers have sacrificed their lives during the farm movement but the central government has not shown any empathy.

“We have given financial help of ₹2 lakh each from the Congress Legislature Party to families of farmers who died during the stir. When Congress government is formed in future, these farmers will be given martyr status and appropriate financial help. Also, government job will be provided to a member of their families,” he said.

“In the assembly session, an attempt was made by the Congress to bring a Bill guaranteeing MSP to farmers but the Speaker of the assembly rejected it. It is clear to everyone that the mindset of the BJP-JJP government is anti-farmer,” he added.

Hooda urged the Union government to start a dialogue with the protesters and end the ongoing deadlock.

“The demands of farmers are justified. It has been more than four months since the movement started. Despite this, the movement continues to be peaceful and disciplined. Farmers’ morale is still high and they are not tired despite their long struggle,” he said.

He added that the government will repeatedly try to provoke the farmers and advised the farmers to be cautious.