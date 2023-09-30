‘Will move high court’, says family after court rejects Monu Manesar’s bail plea

A district court in Rajasthan’s Deeg on Saturday rejected the bail petition of cow vigilante and double murder accused Monu Manesar filed by his lawyer LN Parasar, following which the family members of the accused said that they would move the Rajasthan high court to file an appeal.

Monu Manesar was detained by the Haryana police on September 12 and later arrested by Rajasthan in connection with the double murder of two Muslim (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Advocate Parasar on Saturday filed a bail appeal in Kaman court after the completion of Manesar’s 15-day judicial custody.

The family also said that they would approach the Supreme Court requesting a transfer of his case from Rajasthan to any other state, expressing doubts over the life threat to Manesar after he was shifted from Bharatpur Central Jail Sewar to Ajmer jail on September 22.

Manesar, 28, a Bajrang Dal member, was detained by the Haryana police on September 12 and later arrested by Rajasthan in connection with the double murder of two Muslim men in Haryana’s Bhiwani on September 14. The next day, he was produced before the Kaman court which sent him to 15-day judicial custody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Haryana police to bring Monu Manesar from Rajasthan on Oct 7, gets fresh production warrant

Two Muslim men – Junaid, 35, and Nasir, 25 – were allegedly abducted, assaulted, killed and their bodies burned by alleged cow protection gangs on February 16, their charred bodies were found in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

Manesar has been charged under under sections 302, 368, 201, 147,148, 149, 435, 364, 365 387, 388 and 120 B in the Indian Penal Code.

He was arrested based on the complaint filed by a family member of the victims on February 16 in Gopalgarh police station against five people, including Manesar.

The family members of the victims– Junaid and Nasir – natives of village Ghatmika in Deeg district, have demanded the death penalty for Manesar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharatpur police have already arrested three accused- Rinku Saini, native of Ferozepur Jhirka on February 17, Monu alias Gogi and Narendra alias Monu Rana, native of Bhiwani (Haryana) on April 18, who were enrolled in a list of eight accused, released by police.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!