Will probe MGNREGA embezzlement, if voted to power: Sukhbir

Ludhiana Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Sunday that if the SAD-BSP alliance was voted to power, it would order a probe into the embezzlement of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds by Congress leaders.

Sukhbir, who addressed gatherings in this constituency, said Congress leaders had misappropriated MGNREGA funds to the tune of thousands of crores by indulging in bogus billing, as well as over-charging for tiles, pavers and other construction work.

He said Congress leaders had opened their tile and paver factories and were supplying substandard material for use in government works. “All such misdeeds will be probed and corruption cases will be registered against the guilty”, he added. Sukhbir said he was also receiving complaints that grain markets had been closed prematurely in the state when the paddy crop had still not been harvested fully. “This is being done under pressure from the centre,” Badal said adding now farmers would be forced to sell in distress. Badal added that the government was oblivious to the spread of dengue in the state.

SAD supremo faces protest in Sarinh village

Sukhbir faced angry protests from farmer organisations during his visit to Sarinh village on Sunday, where he had gone to campaign for party candidate and former MLA from Gill constituency Darshan Singh Shivalik. The farmer unions learned about the event and gathered in huge numbers near the marriage palace, where Badal was scheduled to address the rally.

Harnek Singh Gujjarwal, secretary, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Naujawan Sabha and Raghubir Singh Benipal, general secretary, Jamhuri Kisan Sabha, Punjab, said, “Initially Sukhbir praised the farm laws, only later did he oppose it. Now, the political parties and farmers had decided not to allow polls rallies and campaigns in rural areas. Sukhbir has now carried out a road show in utter disregard of the agreement.” Protesting farmers alleged that police used force to disperse farmers, leading to the tossing of the turban of the activist.