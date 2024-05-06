Will you bulldoze KV Corridor, turn Ram temple into hospital, Modi asks SP-Cong

In one of his fiercest attacks on the Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance if they would run a bulldozer over the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi or convert the Ram temple in Ayodhya into a hospital in case they came to power at the Centre. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters dressed as Lord Shiva, Lord Krishna pose for a photo during the roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Lok Sabha Polls, in Kanpur on Saturday (Pintu Verma?ANI)

He also accused the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of working for the benefit of their children and their vote bank while “Modi and Yogi are working for the future of your children.”

The legacies of the two parties contesting together is that one considers Mainpuri, Etawah and Kannauj as its fiefdom, the other takes Amethi and Rae Bareli as its inheritance, he said.

But the legacy of Modi, he said, was pucca houses, toilets, electricity, free medical treatment, ration, gas, tapped water to millions of Indians.

Modi was addressing Lok Sabha poll rallies in Etawah and Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh.

“I have heard the Opposition parties say that if they came to power, they would again reimpose Article 370. This is such an insult to Ambedkarji but said with an eye on the polls in Kashmir. Modi has buried Article 370 in the burial ground and these parties are now talking of reimposing it. They are saying the same for the free ration scheme that I have been running for the poor and I want to guarantee you that this would continue. They want to end all Modi initiatives, so I want to ask the SP-Congress if they plan to convert the Ram temple into a hospital,” he said, addressing an election meeting in Sitapur district, after one in Etawah earlier in the day.

“I want to ask these people if they would also run bulldozer over Kashi Vishwanath corridor too,” he said.

He also said Muslims now understand that the Congress and INDIA bloc are using them as pawns, asserting that the community is distancing itself from them after seeing the development carried out by the BJP.

“Muslim sisters and brothers have seen PM Awas, Nal Se Jal, Ujjawala scheme ... they have got the benefit of all schemes without any problem. Now Muslims also know that Congress and INDI alliance have used them as pawns and as they thus now are edging away from them. The SP-Congress leaders have, in a desperation to save their Muslim vote bank, taken the appeasement politics to a new low,” he said.

The PM again repeated the charge about the Congress manifesto bearing Muslim League imprint and accused the Congress again of pushing for religion-based-quota.

“They perhaps don’t know that they are preparing ground to break the country,” he said, while again talking about the “Karnataka model” in Congress-ruled southern state where a law was made to bring “all Muslims” under the ambit of OBCs and “thus diluted quota benefits of the genuine OBCs.”

“Now, they want to implement this Karnataka model across the country,” he said.

“Will you allow this?” he asked as the crowd chanted “(nahin (no)” in unison.

“This is dangerous, what will happen to Yadav, Maurya, Lodh Pal, Jatav, Kushwaha, Shakya brothers and sisters, if this happens?” he asked.

“Till Modi is alive, I won’t let them tinker with the Constitution. Till Modi is alive, religious quota won’t be allowed. Till Modi is alive, SCs/STs/OBCs would continue to get quota benefits without any dilution,” he said.

Stating that he had come to seek their blessings for the next five years, he said, “I have come to you with a guarantee that each ounce of my body and each minute of mine would be spent at your service.”

He again accused the opposition of “eyeing people’s property, cash and kind and mangalsutra of women” while stating that since he had no family, he treated all of Bharat as his “family.”

“They plan to loot your property and pass it to Muslims whom former PM Manmohan Singh had said had first right on the country’s resources. Will you permit this?” he said and added that he would stand like a “wall” to stall the designs of such people.

“As for me, I have no family of mine. My Bharat is my family, you all are my family and my ‘waris (inheritors)’ and so just as a family head works for their family, I too am working like a ‘sevak’ as I see you as my ‘waris’ and want to leave you with something.”

“Over the next five years I want to work so hard that each one you benefits in some way,” he said.

He also said that during SP time, many sleeper cells of terror organisations would issue threats but when caught, the SP government would withdraw cases against terrorists. Officials were directed to not file chargesheet against terrorists and those who didn’t were suspended, Modi said.

Earlier in Etawah, attacking the SP and the Congress over dynastic politics, he said, “They are working for their children, families. Their legacy is throne, plush houses and political inheritance.”

The attack came in the wake of five members of the Samajwadi Party’s Yadav family contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh and Rahul Gandhi’s recent nomination from the Rae Bareli seat.

He questioned why the SP and its leadership could not find a single Yadav outside the family to contest seats.

He also said this chaiwala (tea seller) has broken the custom that only the heir of a royal family would become the prime minister or the chief minister.

“In the BJP, a Yadav (Mohan Yadav) is at the helm in Madhya Pradesh. Who knows your son or daughter becomes PM in 2047?” he said.

In his 20-minute speech in the home district of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, he invoked Samajwadi Party founder, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav and his speech in the last session of Parliament in 2019 in which he had said Modi would become PM again.

“It was his blessing,” Modi said. “He may not be with us, but see the coincidence his younger brother (Shivpal Yadav) in Mainpuri has asked people to vote for the BJP too.”

He alleged that the slogans of Samajwadi Party and the Congress were “lies” and their intentions were not good.

Taking on Rahul Gandhi, Modi said the “Shehzada’ in 2019 was hopping from one temple to another wearing “janeu” (sacred thread) over the coat. This time, he has stopped going for darshans and the janeu has disappeared, Modi said.

The prince of the Congress hated it when he (Modi) went under the sea to pray in Dwarka, the prime minister further said.

“Even my worship seems like a drama to them, they have no respect for your faith,” he said.

He also targeted the Opposition for refusing the invite to the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Taking potshots at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said they call themselves Yaduvanshis, the descendants of Lord Krishna.

“What kind of Yaduvanshis are you that (you are) siding with those ridiculing the puja of Shri Krishna,” he said, adding “ You may be chanting the praises for the Shehzada and Modi will keep chanting the praises of Shri Krishna.”

During the rally, the PM once again praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Under his leadership, you have seen first-hand the change happening. Earlier women were scared of venturing out in the SP rule. Extortion and land grab was common. The slogan that reverberated was: ‘empty plot is ours’,” he said.

Now, the defence corridor is being built in the region where “kattas” (country made pistols) were made, he said, adding the textile industry and perfume of Kannauj have got a new identity.

“When the world leaders came for the G20 summit, I gifted the perfume of Kannauj. This is how the pride of the country grows.”

Urging the people to vote for party candidates in Etawah, Mainpuri and Kannauj, he said he was working for India not for five years, but laying the foundation for a strong India for the next 25 years.

Asking the people to make sure the voting percentage goes up significantly, he requested them to convey his “Jai Shri Ram” greetings to everyone in their area.