Winter chill to rise in U.P. as Met predicts 2 degrees drop in mercury

Updated on Dec 26, 2022 09:45 PM IST

Along with the winter chill, state residents must also brace for low visibility due to fog, added the weather department.

Lucknow recorded a significant drop of 5 degrees in mercury during night-time. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Several districts of Uttar Pradesh are set to record a drop in minimum temperature in the next 24 hours, according to the regional meteorological department. On Monday, a day after Christmas, mercury in Jhansi plummeted to 5.1 degree Celsius, making it the coldest part of the state.

Along with the winter chill, state residents must also brace for low visibility due to fog, added the weather department. “Both day and night temperatures will drop across U.P. in the next 2-3 days. A few places in West U.P. are likely to experience dense fog while the eastern part of the state is predicted to experience shallow-to-moderate fog in the coming days,” said Mohd Danish, met department in-charge, Lucknow.

Besides Jhansi, where the temperature fell 3.6 degrees Celsius below normal, Bareilly and Agra shivered at 5.8 degrees Celsius. Other districts where the temperature fell below 10 degrees include -- Muzaffarnagar (6.4 degrees), Aurai and Aligarh (6.6 degrees), Meerut and Shahjahanpur (7 degrees), Kanpur city (8 degrees), Hamirpur (8.2 degrees), and Faizabad (8.5 degrees).

Meanwhile, Lucknow recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 21.6 degrees and 9.6 degrees Celsius respectively. The state capital recorded a significant drop of 5 degrees in mercury during night-time. On Christmas day, the minimum temperature was 14 degrees Celsius.

