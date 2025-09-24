Wolves back in Bahraich: One more child killed, death toll rises to three

Fear and outrage gripped villagers in Bahraich’s Kaiserganj area as yet another child fell prey to a wolf attack on Wednesday, despite intensified efforts by the forest department and district administration. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In Baba Patav hamlet of Majhara Taukli village, three-year-old Sony, daughter of Babu Lal, was fatally attacked and dragged away by a wolf around 3:30 pm. The child, found critically injured after a desperate search by villagers, succumbed to her injuries on the way to hospital.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Bahraich, Ram Singh Yadav, confirmed the attack and said pugmarks found at the spot left no doubt about the predator’s involvement. “It is unusual and alarming that wolves are striking in broad daylight. We believe two to three wolves are active in the area,” he admitted.

The tragedy has pushed the death toll to three children in recent weeks, while another three-year-old boy remains missing.

Villagers, already terror-stricken, are now seething with anger. They allege that despite tall claims and deployment of advanced equipment, the forest department has failed to capture or neutralise the predators. “We cannot send our children outside even during the day. What are these search teams doing if wolves are still snatching kids in front of our eyes?” a grieving villager lamented.

Forest officials themselves appear frustrated as the wolves continue to outwit search operations and monitoring devices. The situation has sparked resentment, with locals demanding urgent and concrete action before more innocent lives are lost. Forest officials from three districts have been deployed to strengthen rescue and control operations. Divisional forest officers Akashdeep Badhawan (Barabanki), Anurag Priyadarshi (Gonda), and Dhanraj Meena (Shravasti) have been deployed to lead rescue operations. DFO Ram Singh Yadav stated that the affected areas have been divided into four sectors, each monitored round-the-clock by 32 dedicated teams under the supervision of sector in-charges. Two thermal drone cameras and patrolling units have been pressed into service to track animal movement. In addition, five camera traps have been installed at sensitive spots to capture wildlife activity.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI