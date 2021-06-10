Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Woman, 5 daughters found dead on railway tracks in Chhattisgarh
others

Woman, 5 daughters found dead on railway tracks in Chhattisgarh

There was a fight between the husband and wife over some issue related to dinner on Wednesday night. The woman and the girls were missing since then but her husband did not inform the police
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The bodies of a woman and her five daughters, aged between 10 and 17, were found on railway tracks in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district hours after they went missing, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Terror accused claims he was beaten in Tihar jail, officials reject claim

Mahasamund police superintendent Prafull Thakur said that the bodies have been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered. “The woman was missing since last [Wednesday] night along with her daughters, but her husband did not inform the police and was searching for them at their relatives’ places. On Thursday morning, someone saw the bodies on the tracks and informed the police,” said Thakur. He added that there was a fight between the husband and wife over some issue related to dinner on Wednesday night.

“The woman left the home along with her daughters after the fight. Prima facie, it looks like a suicide case and investigation of the case is going on,” said Thakur.

Do you need help or know anyone who does? Help is just a call away. Snehi: 011-65978181; Sumaitri: 011-23389090

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Police rescues young whale entrapped in fishing net in Australia

Manoj Bajpayee has this to say about UP Police’s Chellam sir inspired advisory

Human makes tiny popsicles for kitty, its reaction will melt your heart

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s viral exercise video wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP