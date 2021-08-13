Woman booked for fraud for forging document to marry younger man in Uttarakhand

A 38-year-old woman has been booked for alleged fraud along with her father and sister in Dehradun for marrying a 28-year-old man after forging documents to show herself younger, said police.

The three, who are from Lucknow, were booked on the complainant of the woman’s husband.

Investigating officer Satendra Bhandari said the man met the woman through a matrimonial website on which she declared her age was 28. He added the woman’s father presented some documents that showed her year of birth as 1991. Bhandari said after about 20 days of the wedding, the man came to know that the documents were forged, and her actual year of birth is 1983. He added the man confronted his father-in-law and sister-in-law, who allegedly threatened to kill him if he filed a police complaint.

The man, who works in Dehradun, lodged a complaint against the three on Wednesday after which they were booked under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

“No arrests have been made so far as police will have to go to Lucknow to question the accused,” said Bhandari.