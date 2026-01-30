Woman found assaulted by estranged husband on Pratapgarh school premises

A 22-year-old woman who had gone missing from a village under Sangramgarh police station in Pratapgarh was found unconscious on Thursday morning inside the premises of Puree Meetan Primary School in Lalganj Kotwali. Teachers spotted her lying injured and immediately informed the police. For representation only

She was taken to the Lalganj Trauma Centre, from where doctors referred her to SRN Hospital, Prayagraj, due to her critical condition.

According to police, the woman, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, had a love marriage in a temple in August 2025 with a youth from the Lalganj area. However, following disputes, the couple separated in November, and she returned to her parents’ home in Sangramgarh.

On Wednesday afternoon, she left home on her bicycle, telling her family she was going to Babaganj market, about two kilometres away, to correct an error in her Aadhaar card. When she failed to return by evening, her brother called her. She briefly told him that she had been taken to an unknown location and assaulted. The call then got disconnected, prompting her family to approach the Sangramgarh police, who registered a missing person’s report.

The next morning, teachers at Jagannathpur Puree Meetan Primary School found her unconscious with severe injuries on her face. Police officers, including Raniganj Kaithola outpost in-charge Vivek Yadav, Kotwali Inspector Alok Kumar, CO Ashutosh Mishra, and ASP (West) Brijnandan Rai, reached the spot.

During a search of the school premises, police recovered her purse hanging from a tree and noticed bloodstains nearby. An Aadhaar card found in the purse helped identify her as the woman reported missing from Sangramgarh.

Investigators later examined her mobile phone’s call records, which pointed to her estranged husband. He was arrested on Thursday evening. Sources said he confessed during interrogation, claiming he believed he had killed her after brutally assaulting her.

ASP (West) Brijnandan Rai said a case is being registered against the accused, and further action is underway.