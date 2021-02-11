Woman, friend found dead in Bihar’s Nalanda; husband suspect

A 28-year-old married woman and her friend were found dead in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Wednesday, said police superintendent Hariprasath S. He added prima-facie the woman’s husband, who works in Chennai, is suspected of having murdered the two.

“Eyewitnesses from the spot told police that....[the husband] suddenly arrived and caught the two [together]... He lost his cool and attacked them with a sharp-edge weapon and fled.” He added the woman’s in-laws and two children too left the murder scene.

Also Read | Bihar juvenile board tells minor to plant 20 trees in school as punishment

Hariprasath S said they haverecovered the sharp-edge weapon. He added forensic experts were called and the postmortem report of the two was awaited.

Police cited preliminary probe and said the woman and her friend were neighbours. They continued their relationship after the woman got married.