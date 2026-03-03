Woman from Turkmenistan killed, four arrested in Meerut

The body of a woman found in the Mawana area on February 21 has been identified as that of Muhabbat, a native of Turkmenistan who was allegedly living in India under a false identity. Police have arrested four men, including a hotel owner, for allegedly killing her and attempting to destroy evidence by burning her face with acid. Police said the four were drinking with the victim at a hotel when a dispute over money broke out. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Police said the woman had been staying in India using an Aadhaar card in the name of Archita Arora. Her identity was confirmed after her mother, Nazhmudinova Gulnara, recognised her earrings during a video call.

The body was recovered near Bhagwati Farm House, close to the Mawana Khurd police outpost. Rural superintendent of police Abhijeet Kumar said the accused poured acid on her face and burned her hands to conceal her identity and tattoos. An FIR was registered and a detailed probe launched.

Investigators examined nearly 500 CCTV clips and traced a suspicious car to Chanchal Kumar alias Bunty, who runs Avika Hotel in Partapur. During questioning, he allegedly confessed and named three accomplices — Gurumukh alias Arvind, Sandeep alias Sittu and Vivek alias Kaka.

Police said the four were drinking with the victim at a hotel when a dispute over money broke out. During the argument, the woman allegedly threatened to implicate them in a rape case. The accused then allegedly assaulted her and smothered her with a blanket.

They later transported the body in a car, poured acid on her face and dumped it in Mawana. Police recovered the vehicle, an empty acid bottle and the blanket.

All four accused were arrested and sent to judicial custody. Police said further investigation is underway, including how the victim was living under a forged identity in India.