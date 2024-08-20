Woman gangraped by brother-in-law, his aides

A woman was allegedly gangraped by her brother-in-law (husband’s elder brother) and two other men at a village under Sarai Mamrez police station of trans-Ganga area on Sunday night. The woman was found lying injured in an under construction school building around half a kilometre from her parents’ home. (Pic for representation)

The accused also brutally injured the victim’s private parts with an iron rod.

The woman’s brother-in-law has been arrested in this connection and further investigations were being carried out, police said.

As per reports, a woman was married in a village in Utraon area four years back. At present, she was living with her parents in a village under Sarai Mamrez police station.

On Monday, she was found lying injured with her hands and feet tied at an under construction building by some locals who had gone to the fields. Police also reached the spot after receiving information and took the woman to Pratappur CHC from where she was referred to SRN hospital in Prayagraj.

Locals said that the woman was living with her parents after a scuffle with her husband. It is alleged that the woman’s brother-in-law and two of his aides abducted her and then gangraped her.

ACP Handia Pankaj Lavania said an FIR for gangrape and assault with the woman has been registered against her brother-in-law and two others. The victim’s brother-in-law has been arrested and is being questioned further.

Emergency medical officer at SRN hospital Dr Sonu Singh said the victim has been admitted to the emergency surgery department. A team of doctors is monitoring her condition, which is now normal. The report on the woman’s treatment and medical examination will be prepared by a team of specialists.