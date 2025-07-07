Woman kills nephew over property dispute; video goes viral

A woman, in a fit of rage and with the help of her paramour, brutally murdered her nephew following a land dispute in Bareilly’s Bhuta police station area on Saturday evening. (Pic for representation)

The crime, which occurred in front of the victim’s wife, has shaken the local community, especially after a disturbing video of the aftermath surfaced.

Police have arrested the woman and her paramour in the case while the third accused, her husband, is still absconding.

The incident took place in Myudi Kala village, where Umakant, a zari artisan, lived with his wife Kanti Devi. According to police and eyewitness accounts, a heated argument broke out around 7 pm between Umakant’s wife and his aunt Anita over ongoing construction work on a disputed piece of family land.

As the altercation intensified, Umakant arrived and took the side of his wife. Enraged by this, Anita stormed into her room, returned with a knife, and launched a brutal attack on Umakant, stabbing him multiple times. Her paramour Gaurav joined in the assault, also stabbing the victim. Despite his wife’s desperate efforts to save him, the duo overpowered her and fled the scene.

Moments after the attack, a video emerged showing Kanti Devi cradling her severely injured husband in her lap. She is seen crying inconsolably, trying to stop the bleeding from his chest with a cloth, while villagers can be heard urging to rush him to the hospital.

The victim was taken to the nearby Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Acting swiftly, police launched a manhunt and arrested Anita and Gaurav in the outskirts of the village late Saturday night. However, Anita’s husband Charan Lal, also named in the FIR, is still absconding.

Umakant’s father, Rampal, filed a complaint against all three, leading to a case being registered under relevant sections of the BNS for murder and criminal conspiracy.

Police investigations and local testimonies revealed a history of tension between the two families. Anita, known in the village for her aggressive and domineering behavior, had previously been at the centre of several disputes. The victim’s grandfather, Leeladhar, had reportedly disowned both his son and daughter-in-law from the family property due to Anita’s conduct. The ongoing conflict over land division had been simmering for years.

Circle officer Sandeep Kumar confirmed that the murder was the result of a property dispute and a prolonged family feud. “We have arrested two of the accused. The third, Charan Lal, is on the run and will be nabbed soon. We’ve registered the case based on the victim’s father’s complaint. All aspects are being investigated thoroughly,” the officer said.