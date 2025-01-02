Woman kills twin sons, consumes poison herself

Police said that the twins were declared dead on arrival by the hospital authorities, and the woman succumbed during treatment
BARMER: A 38-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her one-year-old twin sons before consuming the poison herself on Wednesday evening at her house in Rajasthan’s Sirohi. Police said that the twins were declared dead on arrival by the hospital authorities, and the woman succumbed during treatment.
The woman’s mother, who had gone to the market on her request, found them in unconscious state after she returned, said station officer Babulal.
“Around 2.30pm, the woman sent her mother to the market to buy something for the children. When her mother returned, she found them all unconscious and alerted the neighbours,” added Babulal.