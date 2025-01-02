Menu Explore
Woman kills twin sons, consumes poison herself

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 02, 2025 12:14 PM IST

Police said that the twins were declared dead on arrival by the hospital authorities, and the woman succumbed during treatment

BARMER: A 38-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her one-year-old twin sons before consuming the poison herself on Wednesday evening at her house in Rajasthan’s Sirohi. Police said that the twins were declared dead on arrival by the hospital authorities, and the woman succumbed during treatment.

The woman and her twins had been staying with her mother (Representative photo/ Getty image)
The woman and her twins had been staying with her mother (Representative photo/ Getty image)

The woman’s mother, who had gone to the market on her request, found them in unconscious state after she returned, said station officer Babulal.

“Around 2.30pm, the woman sent her mother to the market to buy something for the children. When her mother returned, she found them all unconscious and alerted the neighbours,” added Babulal.

Also Read: Need to treat suicide as a public health problem

Originally from Pali district, the woman and her twins had been staying with her mother in Sirohi, while her husband, a tailor, works in Maharashtra, according to an officer.

Police suspect the woman was distressed due to family-related issues.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

