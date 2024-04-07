Woman mauled to death by stray dogs in Kushinagar

A 35-year-old woman, allegedly mentally challenged, was mauled to death by stray dogs near village Nanhu Mundera under Kaptanganj police station of Kushinagar district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said. Circle officer (CO) Captanghanj Rajkumar Barnwal said due to the prevalence of meat and poultry corners, dogs consume meat and become aggressive and start attacking people. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to Vikram Ajeet Rai, police post in charge of Mishroli, a partially eaten body was found by locals near a canal in the village Nanhu Mundera on Saturday morning. The body has been sent for postmortem and an inquiry is underway into the case. The deceased has not been identified yet, they added.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The officials confirmed that there were deep wounds all over her body, particularly her eyes and neck.

The locals informed that the woman arrived in the area three days ago and was living on the bank of the canal outside the village. They were upset over the rise in incidents of fatal stray dog attacks and bite cases in the area.

Village Pradhan Suresh Kushwaha said several applications had been given regarding the menace of stray dogs but no action has been taken by the authorities.

Circle officer (CO) Captanghanj Rajkumar Barnwal said due to the prevalence of meat and poultry corners, dogs consume meat and become aggressive and start attacking people.