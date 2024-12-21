Woman, three children found hanging in U.P.’s Pratapgarh

Upset over repeated torture at the hands of her husband, a woman allegedly hanged her three children, including two daughters and a son, all aged one-and-a-half years, before hanging herself in Bhadohi village of neighboring Pratapgarh district on Friday night. Twenty six year old woman and her triplets were found hanging on Saturday (For representation)

According to reports, the deceased, Komal (26), used to sell vegetables while her husband, Sandeep (28), was unemployed. She had given birth to triplets on August 17, 2023.

The couple had a fight on Friday night, after which Sandeep left the house while Komal locked her room from the inside. When she did not come out of her room on Saturday morning, her mother-in-law, Sunita, called her name several times but received no response from inside the room. Neighbours then broke the door open and found the four hanging from the ceiling—two daughters hanging together, and the son hanging with the mother. They immediately called the police.

On receiving the information, station house officer (SHO) Pratapgarh Dehat Abhishek Singh Sirohi, CO (City) Shivnarayan Vaish, ASP (East) Durgesh Singh, and SP Dr Anil Kumar reached the spot. The police took all the bodies into custody and sent them for postmortem. The deceased’s husband was on the run, while her father, Jagdamba Prasad Kori, a resident of Antu’s Mawaiya Tekai Purwa, submitted a complaint citing harassment of his daughter by her husband and in-laws.

As per SHO Abhishek Sirohi, Sandeep had a habit of drinking and often fought with his wife, Komal. He informed that a search was on to arrest Sandeep, and once he was apprehended, the cause of the incident could be determined.

SP Pratapgarh Dr Anil Kumar stated that the deceased’s mother-in-law had informed the police that her son had beaten his wife after consuming alcohol. Action was being taken based on the complaint received from the parents of the deceased.