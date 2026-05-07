Woman, two sons die after suspected poisoning in Deoria; husband detained

: A woman and her two young sons died after allegedly consuming poison in Mehrpurwa locality under Kotwali police station limits in Deoria district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The incident has raised concern over domestic disputes turning fatal, with police assuring a thorough probe. (For representation only)

The deceased were identified as Anjali ,30, and her sons Harishankar ,7, and Nagendra. Anjali and Harishankar were declared brought dead at Maharishi Devrahva Baba Medical College, while Nagendra died during treatment on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the victims were found in a critical condition at their home and were rushed to hospital. Circle officer Sanjay Reddy said the cremation of all three was carried out at Patna Bridge on the Chhoti Gandak river. Police have detained the woman’s husband after allegations made by her family members. The family has accused him and his relatives of poisoning the victims. Additional superintendent of police Anand Kumar Pandey said there were signs of domestic discord. “We are investigating whether it is a case of suicide or if any foul play is involved,” he said.

Officials said forensic samples have been collected from the house and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and investigation findings. The incident has raised concern over domestic disputes turning fatal, with police assuring a thorough probe.