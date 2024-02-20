Women, kids rescued in Prayagraj as boat overturns in Ganga

A boat carrying women and children capsized in the Ganga near Chhatnag Ghat on Tuesday afternoon. Alert jawans of the PAC (flood company) and Jal Police saved the drowning women and children. They were taken to hospital for treatment. The people rescued by the PAC and the Jal Police (HT Photo)

Two women residents of Holi Tola village, in Jhunsi Chhatnag area, had gone to Chhatnag for some work. The duo was returning with their two children aged 10 and 8 in a boat. The boat was trapped in rapid water current around one kilometre from Chhatnag. The boatman tried to control the boat but failed. The boat hit some large pipes placed in the river near an under construction ghat and overturned.

The women and children were swept away in the water current while crying for help. Luckily, Jal Police in-charge Janardan Sahni and in-charge PAC (flood company) Shashikant Singh were on patrol in Chhatnag area and heard them and rushed to their rescue with other team members Gulzarilal Nanda, constables Umesh Pandey, Jaiprakash Yadav. The personnel dived into the river and rescued the drowning women and children. They were taken for primary treatment and later handed over to their kin.

Sahni said the boatman lost control on the boat due to rapid water current following which it overturned after a collision with a pipe.

DIG (Magh Mela) Rajeev Narayan Mishra also visited the hospital and appreciated the alertness of PAC and Jal Police jawans.