 Working women hostels in 5 U.P. cities planned
Working women hostels in 5 U.P. cities planned

ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
Feb 10, 2024 06:52 PM IST

The central government will support the construction of hostels for working women in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Aligarh, Moradabad, and Firozabad. The government will send the final proposal for approval. Municipal corporations will provide the required land.

Hostels for working women will be constructed in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Aligarh, Moradabad and Firozabad.

Working women hostels in 5 U.P. cities planned (Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The central government will support the construction of these hostels.

Under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme (part-4) of the housing and urban affairs ministry, Government of India, has written to the special secretary, urban development section-9 of the state in this regard.

As part of the initiative, a 23.49 crore hostel for 125 women will come up in Prayagraj, one for 150 women will be set up in Varanasi at a cost of 150.26 crore, hostel and in Aligarh, Moradabad and Firozabad hostels for 100 women at a cost of 20.26 crore each would come up, officials said.

The government would now send the final proposal to the Centre through the state’s urban bodies directorate for approval. Jal Nigam’s Construction & Design Services (C&DS) has been made the nodal agency for building hostels in the five cities. A C&DS engineer said that hostels will help to strengthen women participation and which in turn will furher help the country’s economic growth. Municipal corporations will have to provide the required land for constructing these proposed hostels, an official said.

Prayagraj Municipal Commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg said for Prayagraj hostel, the land is being searched.

“After searching Naini, we have finally spotted land in George Town and sought a report from the Nazul officer regarding the current condition of the shortlisted land,” he added.

Women hostels plan at a glance

Varanasi hostel for 150 women at 26.43 crore

Prayagraj hostel for 125 women at 23.49 crore

Aligarh hostel for 100 women at 20.26 crore

Moradabad hostel for 100 women at 20.26 crore

Firozabad hostel for 100 women at 20.26 crore

Photo: Working Women Hostel (For representation only)

    K Sandeep Kumar

    K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

