Hostels for working women will be constructed in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Aligarh, Moradabad and Firozabad. Working women hostels in 5 U.P. cities planned (Pic for representation)

The central government will support the construction of these hostels.

Under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme (part-4) of the housing and urban affairs ministry, Government of India, has written to the special secretary, urban development section-9 of the state in this regard.

As part of the initiative, a ₹23.49 crore hostel for 125 women will come up in Prayagraj, one for 150 women will be set up in Varanasi at a cost of ₹150.26 crore, hostel and in Aligarh, Moradabad and Firozabad hostels for 100 women at a cost of ₹20.26 crore each would come up, officials said.

The government would now send the final proposal to the Centre through the state’s urban bodies directorate for approval. Jal Nigam’s Construction & Design Services (C&DS) has been made the nodal agency for building hostels in the five cities. A C&DS engineer said that hostels will help to strengthen women participation and which in turn will furher help the country’s economic growth. Municipal corporations will have to provide the required land for constructing these proposed hostels, an official said.

Prayagraj Municipal Commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg said for Prayagraj hostel, the land is being searched.

“After searching Naini, we have finally spotted land in George Town and sought a report from the Nazul officer regarding the current condition of the shortlisted land,” he added.

Women hostels plan at a glance

Varanasi hostel for 150 women at ₹26.43 crore

Prayagraj hostel for 125 women at ₹23.49 crore

Aligarh hostel for 100 women at ₹20.26 crore

Moradabad hostel for 100 women at ₹20.26 crore

Firozabad hostel for 100 women at ₹20.26 crore

