World Blood Donor Day: Special blood donation camps, awareness talks held in Sangam city

Various events, including specially organised blood donation camps and awareness talks by various institutions and organisations, marked the World Blood Donor Day-2022 in Sangam city on Tuesday.

Central Hospital of North Central Railway (NCR) organised a blood donation camp on the occasion in which 37 persons donated blood. This included four doctors, eight hospital staff including seven paramedics and one security guard besides 25 locopilots of NCR, informed chief public relation officer (CPRO) of NCR Shivam Sharma.

A blood donation camp was also organised at the health centre of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad. Around 31 units of blood were donated voluntarily by the budding technocrats and staff along with NCC cadets. Among the donors was also the assistant registrar of the institute, Manas Agarwal.

MNNIT director Prof RS Verma while administering an oath to save the lives of people by donating blood explained in detail about the importance of blood donation and said that the main purpose of celebrating World Blood Donor Day is to encourage blood donation and to remove the misconceptions related to it.

On the occasion, large number of employees and students including the chairman of the institute’s health centre Prof AK Singh, officer-in-charge Dr Seema Nara, chief medical officer Dr Shailendra Mishra, pharmacist Uday Bhan Singh and Yogesh Shukla were present.

Blue Cross Organization organised a blood donation camp at Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital. The camp was inaugurated by additional commissioner of Prayagraj division Pushp Raj Singh, BJP city unit vice-president Anirudh Singh, president of Blue Cross Organisation Rajiv Mishra, and blood bank in-charge of Beli Hospital Uttam Singh Yadav.

A total of 50 donors including additional commissioner Pushpraj Singh, Ravi Singh from Mount Abu in Rajasthan and Sumit Tiwari from Gujarat among others each donated a unit of blood, informed blood donation activist and camp organiser Rajiv Mishra who himself donated blood for the 86th time.

United University (UU) and United Medicity, Rawatpur, Prayagraj also jointly organised a voluntary blood donation camp on the day. The camp was conducted under the guidance of medical director, United Medicity Dr Pramod Kumar. Faculty members, students and staff from UU and Medicity donated blood during the camp. Pro vice-chancellor (VC), UU Prof AM Agarwal congratulated all the donors for participating in the camp for the noble cause.