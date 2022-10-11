World Mental Health Day marked in Ludhiana: Most psychiatric problems start before the age of 25, says DMCH expert

Depression and anxiety cases rose by 15 – 20% during the pandemic, shared professor and head of the department of psychiatry at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Dr Ranjive Mahajan, during a session held to observe World Mental Health Day on Monday.

Further emphasising that most psychiatric problems start before the age of 25 year, Dr Mahajan said early and effective treatment leads to better outcomes, helping people lead normal lives.

The district health department and various medical institutes in the district observed World Mental Health Day on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, executive civil surgeon Dr Vivek Kataria said the purpose of celebrating the day is to sensitise people about mental illnesses. He said there is a need to create awareness about which hospitals are available to treat these diseases.

Professor and head of the department of clinical psychology at DMCH Dr BP Mishra emphasised during the session that mental health issues are treatable with prompt diagnosis. “These issues are similar to other medical issues, and it is crucial to remove the stigma associated with these,” he said.

Students of clinical psychology engaged the audience in a variety of activities throughout the event to highlight the importance of mental health in solving everyday challenges. Question-answering and discussion with audience made the session interactive.

Dr Jagjot Singh from, mental health and behavioural sciences consultant, Fortis Hospital, said that a healthy mind lives in a healthy body and suggests a few tips to remain mentally fit.

Talk on stress management at SGCSER, Jagraon

Creating awareness regarding mental health among students, the department of zoology of Sanmati Government College of Science Education and Research, Jagraon, organised a special programme to mark the day. Dr Dilpreet Singh and Chander Prabha delivered a talk on various aspects of stress management and explained a range of issues through a powerpoint presentation.