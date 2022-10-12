World Sloth Bear Day celebrated in Agra

The first ever World Sloth Bear Day celebrations were held on Wednesday by Wildlife SOS in Agra in collaboration with International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the UP Forest Department.

Sloth bear is a unique bear species found in India. It is the least researched bear species and is listed as ‘vulnerable’ on the IUCN Red List. Wildlife SOS India involved in sloth bear protection, rescue and rehabilitation for over two decades, in collaboration with IUCN, has declared October 12 as ‘World Sloth Bear Day’ to promote the conservation and protection of this unique bear species.

“The event was inaugurated by the principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force of Uttar Pradesh Forest Department, Mamta Sanjeev Dubey along with the member secretary of the Central Zoo Authority, Government of India, Dr Sanjay Kumar Shukla, and other dignitaries,” stated the press statement released by the Wildlife SOS.

Wildlife SOS CEO and co-founder Kartick Satyanarayan and senior co-founder Geeta Seshamani thanked the Central Zoo Authority, Ministry of Environment and Forests, Government of India for supporting this initiative and expressed their gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department and the IUCN for championing sloth bear conservation.

The inaugural event concluded with a screening of a film that highlighted the need for a day dedicated to this rare species.

IUCN Sloth Bear Expert Team co-chairs– Nishith Dharaiya and Thomas Sharp also spoke about this important initiative.

Mamta Sanjeev Dubey said, “When people initially started raising their voices against the ‘dancing’ bear practice, there was a vacuum in the government system due to lack of facilities and supply. The establishment of their first sloth bear rescue facility in Agra came as a huge relief for all. Having a day like World Sloth Bear Day allows people to get familiar with the particular species and understand their needs.”

N. K. Janoo, IFS, chief conservator of forests, Uttar Pradesh Forest Department, said, “Such days are necessary to create positive energy and highlight success stories of conservation. Uttar Pradesh has many such success stories with sloth bears, garials, and Gangetic river dolphins.”