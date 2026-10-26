Serious discrepancies in property tax assessments by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) have raised concerns over the accuracy of the citywide survey. Several property owners have alleged that incorrect property classifications led to inflated tax demands, prompting them to approach civic authorities for corrections. Wrong property tax assessments raise concern in Prayagraj

One such case came to light from Jhunsi, where a vacant plot owned by Abhay Kishan was allegedly recorded as a three-storey building, resulting in an annual property tax assessment of ₹53,126. The discrepancy initially remained unresolved despite the owner’s objections. The assessment was later corrected following the intervention of Chief Tax Assessment Officer Sanjay Mamgai, who also issued a notice to surveyor Abhishek Tiwari seeking an explanation. Officials suspect that similar discrepancies could have occurred in around 2,000 to 3,000 property assessments carried out by outsourced survey personnel.

Several similar cases have also surfaced. In Gohri, a single-storey house owned by Ram Prakash Patel was reportedly classified as a two-storey commercial property. Likewise, vacant plots belonging to Ram Prakash and Radhe Shyam Tiwari in Jhunsi, and Mahesh Pratap Singh and Sunil Kumar in Naini, were allegedly recorded as two-storey buildings. The annual property tax in these cases was reportedly assessed at around ₹40,000.

According to Chief Tax Assessment Officer Sanjay Mamgai, many of the discrepancies date back to 2024 when a private agency carried out a GPS-based property survey. He said some municipal employees also contributed to inflated assessments in an apparent attempt to impress senior officials. Mamgai added that whenever such cases are flagged through complaints from property owners, corrective action is being taken and the assessments are being revised accordingly.

He further said that around 150 cases involving underassessment of properties have also been identified, and the tax dues in those cases are being revised upward in line with actual property details.

Meanwhile residents alleged that assessments were conducted without proper physical verification, compelling property owners to make repeated visits to municipal offices to establish the actual status of their properties and seek rectification. Mamgai said notices have been issued to the surveyors concerned and assured that all disputed assessment cases would be resolved on priority.