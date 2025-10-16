Yeida frees 300 acres, demolishes unauthorised housing projects

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has freed around 300 acres of land worth ₹1,200 crore by demolishing unauthorised construction on the notified zone near Noida International Airport at Jewar, along the Yamuna Expressway, officials said on Wednesday. The authority has earmarked this area for the development of Logistics Hub as it is located near Noida airport that is slated to become operational by 2025-end. (HT Photos)

To be sure, a notified area is designated by the government for a planned development.

“A demolition campaign against encroachments in Yeida’s notified area was carried out on Tuesday. We have directed the land department to keep demolishing unauthorised projects planned on the notified area that is meant for the planned development,” said Yeida’s chief executive officer (CEO) RK Singh.

“As per the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Act-1976 no person or company can develop a project without getting land from the Yamuna authority. We have through public notices warned the general public not to invest in such unauthorised projects being proposed without having any map or other approvals in place,” the CEO added.

Tuesday’s drive demolished unauthorised projects located in Aligarh district’s Tappal, Hamidpur, and Syarol villages on notified land, said officials.

“We have carried out the drive here and it will continue in future because the small-time developers are launching the residential plot scheme on the land meant for the logistics hub project. We cannot let our planned development get affected due to the unauthorised projects, and it will also affect the interests of those who buy the plots in these unauthorised projects,” said another Yeida official.

Yeida has notified 335,200 hectares of land in six districts including Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, and Agra along the 165km Yamuna Expressway. It has notified agricultural land of 1,149 villages, which falls in these six districts, they added.

“During the drive, illegal projects including The Grand Colonizer and Vrindavan Colony were demolished. The authority will continue to conduct drives against illegal encroachments and take legal action against illegal colonisers. We have conveyed a message to innocent buyers to stay cautious of such property dealers,” said Yeida’s officer on special duty Shailendra Singh.

As the Noida international airport nears completion and operations are scheduled to begin by 2025 the small-time developers are cashing in on the name of airport, and selling the plots luring those who want to make quick profit by their investment.

“These developers are selling 50 square metres, 100 sqm, 200 sqm, 300 sqm and 500 sqm plots among other size plots at a rate of ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 per sqm, with an assurance that the rates will double in a year due to the airport slated to become functional and the economy will grow exponentially in this region. These unauthorised areas lack even basic civic facilities, and these buyers will feel cheated once the authority acquired these areas for their developmental projects,” said Nikhil Tyagi, a Noida-based real estate consultant.

“Thus, the public must be cautious and stay away from buying these plots in unauthorised areas and prefer plots in government approved projects,” he added.