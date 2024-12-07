Yogi Adityanath in Mahakumbh Nagar today to review preparations

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Mahakumbh Nagar and Prayagraj for over 5 hours on Saturday to review the preparations for Mahakumbh-2025. During his visit, the CM will hold a meeting with senior officials of various departments at the Circuit House. The proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formally inaugurate Mahakumbh-2025 on December 13 will also be discussed. Mahakumbh is scheduled to begin on January 13, 2025 (HT File)

As per the schedule, the chief minister will arrive at the Police Line helipad from Varanasi at 1 pm. From here, he will proceed to the Circuit House. From 1:40 pm to 2:40 pm, the CM will discuss the proposed program of the Prime Minister with the officers and review the Mahakumbh-2025 preparations. Between 2:45 pm and 2:55 pm, he will inspect the Alopibagh flyover, and from 3:00 pm to 3:10 pm, he will inspect and inaugurate the ‘Suvidha Kendra’ set up in the mela area.

The inspection and inauguration of the ‘Lost and Found Centre’ in the mela area by the CM will take place from 3:15 pm to 3:25 pm. He will address policemen at Parade Police Line from 3:35 pm to 4:00 pm, followed by an interaction with seers at the temporary office of the Prayagraj Mela Authority between 4:05 pm and 4:50 pm.

During his over 5-hour stay in Sangam City, apart from the review meeting, the chief minister will spend most of his time interacting with the saints of the Akharas.

The inspection of Arail Bandh Road by the CM is scheduled to take place from 5:00 pm to 5:10 pm, after which he will visit Triveni Pushp from 5:15 pm to 5:20 pm, Naini STP from 5:25 pm to 5:30 pm, and Shivalik Park in Naini from 5:40 pm to 5:45 pm. From here, the CM will move to Bamrauli and leave for Lucknow by air from Bamrauli Airport at 6:15 pm.

PHOTO: The ‘Lost and Found Centre’ in the mela area that will be inaugurated by CM on Saturday (HT)