Yogi inaugurates key projects to give Gorakhpur an infrastructure push

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated a series of key projects aimed at improving infrastructure and public welfare in the Gorakhpur region. These include the region’s first mini sports stadium, an additional night shelter to combat extreme cold, and a water treatment project. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath taking aim with a rifle during the inauguration of mini sports stadium in Gorakhpur on Friday. He impressed all present on the occasion with his marksmanship (HT Photo)

During his visit, the chief minister also performed the Rudrabhishek ritual at the Gorakhnath temple and held a Janata Darshan to redress grievances of residents from various districts of Gorakhpur division.

Inaugurating a water treatment project undertaken by the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation at a cost of ₹2.70 crore, the chief minister highlighted the transformative impact of the initiative. The project uses the phytoremediation technology to treat polluted drains flowing into the Rapti river.

“This innovative method will not only purify the river but also save crores in operational costs as it requires no electricity or maintenance,” he remarked.

He praised the municipal corporation for its efforts, noting that polluted water and unhygienic conditions have been major contributors to diseases such as encephalitis and other vector-borne illnesses, which claimed the lives of 50,000 children in eastern Uttar Pradesh in the past. He acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision in launching initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Jal Jeevan Mission, which have played a pivotal role in addressing these issues.

Reflecting on the success of the Namami Gange project, he stated that such initiatives are integral to preserving India’s river culture. He linked these efforts to the upcoming Mahakumbh, the world’s largest religious and spiritual gathering, which will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

First mini sports stadium in Gorakhpur

The chief minister inaugurated the Gorakhpur division’s first mini sports stadium, built on a 2-acre plot at a cost of ₹5.96 crore -- ₹3 crore contributed from the chief minister’s MLA fund and the remainder funded by the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA).

Addressing the gathering, he emphasised the flourishing sports culture under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, citing initiatives such as Khelo India, the Fit India Movement, and Sansad Khel Pratiyogita. He reiterated the Uttar Pradesh government’s commitment to promoting sports and supporting athletes, particularly through programs like the Rural Sports League, which is fostering sports development in villages.

International cricket stadium to be built

The chief minister announced plans for further expansion of sports infrastructure, including the construction of an international cricket stadium and a large sports centre near the Rapti Nagar area, spanning 33 acres. He also highlighted the state government’s policy of offering government jobs to athletes who win medals at the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games.

“Sports not only promote fitness but also provide a pathway to a successful career,” he stated.