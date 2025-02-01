Menu Explore
Yogi inspects Sangam Nose, seeks stampede info

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Feb 01, 2025 09:04 PM IST

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने प्रयागराज में माघ मेला स्थल का निरीक्षण किया, श्रद्धालुओं से मुलाकात की और आगामी बसंत पंचमी स्नान की व्यवस्थाओं की समीक्षा की।

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on arrival in Prayagraj on Saturday reached the Sangam Nose and inspected the site of the stampede on Mauni Amavasya. The chief minister took detailed information of the incident from Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand and DIG Vaibhav Krishna, and interacted with devotees.

CM Yogi Adityanath enquiring about the stampede at Sangam from Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand on Saturday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)
The CM also reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Basant Panchami Amrit Snan and gave necessary instructions.

While returning after inspecting the spot, the chief minister went close to barricading and met devotees and enquired about their well-being.

