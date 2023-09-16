Yogi launches WhatsApp channel to bridge gap with U.P. residents

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has undertaken a new initiative to establish communication with the common citizens. His team has launched a new WhatsApp channel named ‘Chief Minister’s Office, Uttar Pradesh,’ to facilitate communication between the common people and the chief minister’s office. People can easily share their thoughts and concerns with the CM’s office through this channel, stated a government release on Saturday. CM Yogi Adityanath is the first chief minister to take this initiative. (HT File)

“CM Yogi Adityanath is the first chief minister to take this initiative of using a WhatsApp channel to communicate with common citizens,” added the government statement.

The official handle of the chief minister’s office, Uttar Pradesh, @CMOfficeUP, announced: “For Uttar Pradesh’s successful Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath Ji, the 25 crore citizens of the state are ‘one family’. Under the able leadership of the chief minister, the Uttar Pradesh government is working with full commitment for the well-being and prosperity of every member of the ‘family’. For easy communication with every member of the ‘Uttar Pradesh family’ of the chief minister, who considers communication as the soul of democracy, the state government has started an official WhatsApp channel named ‘Chief Minister’s Office, Uttar Pradesh’, using the powerful and simple medium of communication, WhatsApp.”

It was also mentioned that this new and impactful platform of communication will ensure the swift transmission of information related to public welfare and government initiatives. The special thing about this channel is that anyone can join it. To receive direct and quick updates from the chief minister’s office, one can join this WhatsApp channel.