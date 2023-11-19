Yogi reviews security & preparations for PM Modi’s visit to Mathura

AGRA Chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Mathura on Sunday to oversee the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit on November 23. Commencing his visit at the Bankey Behari Temple, CM Yogi offered prayers and inspected preparations for the Braj Raj Utsav, where the PM is set to witness Hema Malini’s Dance Belle depicting the life of saint Meera Bai. The report concludes with a captioned photo of CM Yogi in Mathura ahead of PM Modi’s visit. (HT Photo)

The CM extended his visit to Vrindavan, seeking blessings at Sri Bankey Behari Temple and visiting the ancient Madan Gopal Temple. Ensuring the security measures for the high-profile visit, CM Yogi then inspected the venue at Railway Ground of Dholi Pyayu in Mathura.

Welcomed by notable figures including Hema Malini and U.P. cabinet minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary, CM Yogi toured the venue and received detailed briefings from officials, including district magistrate Shailendra Singh and CEO of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad Nagendra Pratap.

Following this, CM Yogi, along with Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, held a review meeting at the office of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, focusing on the visit of Prime Minister Modi on November 23. The CM provided specific directions on aspects requiring extra attention.

The ongoing Braj Raj Utsav, which commenced on November 14, is set to continue until November 27. On the day of the PM’s visit, Hema Malini will present a Dance Belle, a 90-minute performance on the life of Meera Bai, known for her devotional verses dedicated to Lord Krishna. A documentary on Meera Bai’s life will be screened, and the PM is expected to release a stamp in her honour during the visit.

In the days following the PM’s visit, a symposium on the life of saint Meera Bai is scheduled, along with screenings of movies such as ‘Meera,’ featuring Hema Malini in the lead role. The report concludes with a captioned photo of CM Yogi in Mathura ahead of PM Modi’s visit.