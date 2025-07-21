Yogi showers flower petals on kanwariyas, warns troublemakers

After extending a grand welcome to Shiva devotees participating in the ongoing Kanwar Yatra by showering flower petals on them both from a helicopter and on the ground, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued a stern warning to elements allegedly attempting to defame or disrupt the yatra. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath showers flower petals on 'Kanwariyas' during their pilgrimage in Meerut on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

“Anyone who tries to create disturbances under the guise of this sacred journey will not be spared,” he said at a press conference in Meerut.

“The entire yatra route is under CCTV surveillance,” he said, adding that after identifying troublemakers, their posters will be made public and the strictest legal action will follow.

Adityanath warned that certain anti-social elements were trying to malign the yatra through social media and other channels. He appealed to all Kanwar groups and Shiva devotees to stay vigilant and report any suspicious or disruptive activities to authorities.

He urged the public to inform the administration if they come across any troublemakers.

“Do not take the law into your own hands. It is our collective responsibility to maintain peace. Lord Shiva is the deity of universal well-being, and we must ensure that this journey remains free from any violence or disorder,” he said.

Taking a dig at past administrations, Yogi Adityanath said that before 2017, the Kanwar Yatra was not encouraged but instead obstructed.

“Now that we have a government that respects and supports such spiritual traditions, it is the responsibility of every devotee to uphold peace and dignity during the Yatra,” he said.

The chief minister mentioned the security and logistical arrangements made for the Yatra.

“The state administration, in coordination with religious institutions and volunteers, has ensured that no devotee faces any kind of hardship,” he said.

From resting shelters and pandals to drinking water and medical camps, all essentials have been provided along the route.

He urged devotees to maintain cleanliness and discipline during the yatra.

“No public place, road or intersection should be littered. The sanctity and dignity of this pilgrimage must be preserved at all costs,” he emphasised.

The chief minister asked the devotees to walk in the spirit of public welfare and remain considerate about others during their journey.

Covering various districts in Western UP, the chief minister acknowledged and celebrated the faith and discipline of the lakhs of kanwariyas who undertake the pilgrimage every year during the Hindu month of Sawan.

In Meerut, the chief minister walked in the streets to shower petals on devotees. In other regions, flower showers were conducted from helicopters.

He noted that the Kanwar Yatra has become a nationwide phenomenon, with lakhs of devotees carrying holy water from Haridwar to offer it at Shiva temples across different states.

“It is truly heartening to see youth, women, children, and the elderly participate with equal zeal, presenting a powerful example of social unity,” he said.