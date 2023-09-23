Yogi to attend MotoGP finals, engage with CEOs at Business Conclave

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the final event of MotoGP after participating in the Business Conclave at the Buddha International Circuit, where he will meet with the top CEOs of 275 brands and companies who have come to India for MotoGP, announced state industry development minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ in a statement on Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File)

Nandi made this announcement after reviewing preparations for the meeting. MotoGP, a spectacle for speed and thrill enthusiasts, commenced on Friday at the Buddha International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh. This marks the inaugural MotoGP Bharat, which will conclude on Sunday, September 24.

On September 24, Yogi Adityanath will engage with CEOs and executives of major brands and companies associated with MotoGP. He will be the keynote speaker at this gathering, which will be held in the Conclave Hall of Invest U.P.

During his speech, he will introduce the foreign guests to the rising prominence of Uttar Pradesh, highlighting its excellent infrastructure, connectivity, safe business environment, and the government’s progressive policies, as stated in a separate government release.

The event will also feature addresses from the CEO and CCO of MotoGP. Following this meeting, CM Yogi will take some time to savour the thrilling race. The event will witness the participation of CEOs from 275 prominent companies, including industry giants such as Red Bull, Shell, B-Win, BMW, Oakley, Monster, Motul, Tissot, Repsol, Polini, GoPro, Honda, Michelin, Amazon, DHL, and Petronas, all playing integral roles in various capacities, the statement added.

Nandi’s statement also emphasised the state government’s anticipation of attracting new investments through the MotoGP event.