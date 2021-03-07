IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / YourSpace: Punekars treat mask rule like helmet campaign... wearable when able; hence, fines are a must
HT Image
HT Image
others

YourSpace: Punekars treat mask rule like helmet campaign... wearable when able; hence, fines are a must

“I support wearing masks
READ FULL STORY
By As told to Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:56 PM IST

“I support wearing masks. It is one of the vital precautions for anyone going outside the home. It is really necessary, but, people are not following it. Therefore, the government has imposed a fine. Despite that, people are ignoring it. Punekars are treating masks like the helmet campaign.

“Another thing which I have to highlight is that political leaders and party workers are not wearing masks during agitations and political gatherings, which we see on the television. It is sending the wrong message to the public. Police should impose a fine on them too, but, it is not happening. The government machinery is collecting fines from common citizens. The law should be equal for all.

Sneha Kamble, primary school teacher

“Though vaccination has started in the country, everyone should take precautions. Wearing a mask is a basic rule which everyone should follow. Government agencies are appealing to everyone from day one to wear a mask, but very few people responded. Now, the government has made it compulsory to wear a mask. It is everyone’s duty to wear it. It becomes a new social ritual to fight against Covid-19.”

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, PMC assistant medical officer

“It is necessary for everyone to wear a mask, especially those who are going to college and office. It is a general perception that youngsters are at the forefront of breaking the rules. This is not true. Most he youngsters are obeying the law, especially related to masks. College students should use masks as a fashion, so it becomes easy to follow the rule. The fine is okay, but, the government should make it half for students, as they have to depend on pocket money.”

Isha Adsul, college student

“People are still not serious about wearing masks. So, the fine amount must increase. People are very keen on their rights, but careless about their duty. People should consider social responsibility and wear masks to stop spreading Covid-19.”

- Aarti Potphode, working woman

“The government administration should take strict action against offenders. Breaking the rule of wearing a mask must be considered a criminal act. Otherwise, people, especially Punekars, will treat it like the helmet rule. People will pay the fine and police will consider it as one of the ways of revenue generation.

Aparna Kirve, housewife

“People are blaming the police for imposing fines without considering fact and situation. This is not true. Our intention is not to fine people and collect money. We care for them. The government made the rule of fines and when the public failed to respond the country faced the worst situation. If we want to avoid it, we should follow the rule.”

Satish Shinde, police constable

“We suffered last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. We should learn something from that. We should follow very basic things, like wearing a mask. I have observed that people are ready to spend lakhs of rupees for hospitalisation, but are not ready to wear a mask costing Rs50. At least for our families, people should wear masks. Then there is no need to pay a fine.

Prashant Kulkarni, employee at a private company

“Instead of properly sensitising people and convincing them of the need to wear masks, the government has resorted to imposing a fine of 500. Before the second wave, we observed police targeting people and collecting money. It became one of the main agenda, to collect fines for not wearing a mask. After too much criticism, the government gave some relaxation for four-wheelers. On the other hand, the public should also follow the rule.

Sudhir Kulkarni, civic activist

“People are not following rules. Therefore, the government imposed a fine. It is for the people to take care of their health. People are not taking precautions. Actually, the government wants to control Covid-19, but people are not cooperating. We faced a problem last year. To overcome these problems in our day-to-day life, we should have to follow the rule seriously. It is social commitment. I think the fine of Rs500 is a reasonable amount.”

Fakkad Sakore, advocate

“It is necessary to use a mask to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Last year, I had to pay a fine for not wearing a mask. In the evening, I left the office had a mask but it was not on the nose. Police stopped me at a signal and imposed a fine of Rs500. Actually, police and Pune corporation officials should instruct people who wear masks to do so properly. Fine those who don’t wear masks at all. For common people, the amount is heavy. Some people earn 500 in day. How can they pay a fine? I think, the amount should be Rs200 and officials should provide a mask along with the fine.

Political leaders and top officials are not wearing masks. These actions misguide the common public and encourage the public to break the rule. It should be avoided.

Vijay Damale, citizen

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Nitin Mahajan group celebrating their win outside Lodhi Club in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Nitin Mahajan group celebrating their win outside Lodhi Club in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
others

Lodhi Club polls: Thumping victory for Mahajan group

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Nitin Mahajan outdid Dr Gaurav Sachdeva by 512 votes to become the general secretary of the club yet again
READ FULL STORY
Close
The inconsolable family members of victim Munna Kumar in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
The inconsolable family members of victim Munna Kumar in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
others

Speeding truck runs over scooterist in Ludhiana hit-and-run

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:22 AM IST
A scooterist, on his way to pick up his three children from school, was run over by a truck in a hit-and-run accident in Sherpur on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Under the shadow of uncertainty, students of foreign universities hope to pursue their dreams

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:04 AM IST
PUNE Anush Chauthai, a 25-year-old student, was all set to fly to Canada on March 28, 2020 to pursue a university specialised course in Digital Forensic and Cyber Security when the lockdown in India grounded his plan
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

YourSpace: Punekars treat mask rule like helmet campaign... wearable when able; hence, fines are a must

By As told to Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:56 PM IST
“I support wearing masks
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Greater Noida authority to hold camps for registering flats

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:29 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has decided to set up special camps this month to help homebuyers register flats
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Jewar airport: 238 farmers get plots

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Saturday allotted residential plots in Jewar Bangar village to 238 farmers whose land was acquired for the construction of Noida International Airport project in Jewar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Air quality in Noida, Ghaziabad deteriorates

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Noida: The air quality in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad deteriorated further on Sunday as the wind speed dropped in the afternoon, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

No Covid-19 death in last two months in Noida

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:25 PM IST
NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district has not reported a single death due to Covid-19 since January 6 or in the past two months, according to the state health bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Check the oil your jalebis are being fried in

By By Pushpa Girimaji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Have you ever watched samosas, puris, bhaturas, bread pakoras and jalebis being deep fried at a roadside eatery? The cooking oil often looks dark and murky from constant frying and repeated use of the same oil again and again
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

2,000 new Covid cases take Pune district’s active case tally to 20,347

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:10 PM IST
PUNE The district reported 2,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours on Sunday which took the number of active cases in the district to 20,347 which is the highest in the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

International Women’s Day: Women at the helm of Covid fight

By Prachi Bari
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:31 PM IST
PUNE During the Covid-19 pandemic, women took the lead in several ways, be it in the field of healthcare or simply in lending a helping hand to the needy and stranded
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune dist accounts for 9.41% of India’s new Covid cases

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:22 PM IST
PUNE A year after Pune reported Maharashtra’s first Covid-19 case, the virus is back to haunt the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
At the Law college ground, Stadium Cricket Club defeated Sahamat Cricket Club by 24 runs in a group stage match. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
At the Law college ground, Stadium Cricket Club defeated Sahamat Cricket Club by 24 runs in a group stage match. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
others

Women’s T20 cricket league has NextGen female cricketers playing for keeps

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Pune: The Girls Sadu Shinde Cricket League (T20), being played at the Law college ground has little fanfare, hype or buzz associated with the shortest form of international cricket
READ FULL STORY
Close
After a 12-year long wait, within months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the requirements of the city forced the administration to upgrade the much-needed facility. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
After a 12-year long wait, within months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the requirements of the city forced the administration to upgrade the much-needed facility. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
others

0-30 in no time: ventilators, that is... How Pune civic hospital infra revved up

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Naidu hospital was the first-response hospital against Covid-19, but had to depend on Sassoon hospital for the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients, as it did not have a critical care unit
READ FULL STORY
Close
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gets blessings as he visits Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, in Yadadri on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gets blessings as he visits Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, in Yadadri on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
others

'Budget 2021-22 will distribute 3 lack sheep units to families' : Telangana CM

ANI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:38 AM IST
The CM said the Centre appreciated the Sheep distribution policy and it also recognized that the Telangana state is progressing to become the most Sheep populated state and against this backdrop, the scheme would be continued.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP