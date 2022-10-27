Youth beaten to death in scuffle over a cigarette

A 19-year-old youth was beaten to death by a group of men after scuffle over a cigarette under Cantonment police station area of the city late Tuesday night. Another youth received serious injuries in the assault and is undergoing treatment. A case has been lodged against ten persons and raids are being carried out to arrest them, police said.

According to reports, a resident of TP Nagar area, Ankit Yadav used to work in a hotel in Civil Lines area. On Tuesday night, Ankit and his friends Aman and Govind stopped at a tea stall near Mahila Gram Intermediate College in Cantonment area while on their way to Civil Lines.

They had an argument with another group of men over purchasing a cigarette. The other group left after issuing threats and soon they called their other accomplices and intercepted Ankit and his friends . They threw stones on them following which Ankit and Aman fell from their bike while Govind escaped.

The assailants attacked Ankit and Aman with stones and sticks and left them on the road.

Later, Govind returned to the spot with the police and rushed the injured to the hospital where Ankit was declared brought dead on arrival.

Cantonment police said an FIR has been registered against ten persons in this connection and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police added.