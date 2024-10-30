Youth held for killing 18-yr-old woman in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh police on Tuesday cracked the murder case of an 18-year-old woman whose body was found in the fields on October 26 at Kishangarh village under Udaipur police station. Police arrested a youth who confessed to have killed the woman over an alleged love triangle. (Pic for representation)

As per reports, police lodged an FIR against unidentified assailants on the complaint of the woman’s mother.

After scanning the call details of the woman’s mobile phone, police learnt that the woman used to have conversations with one Vijay Kumar Maurya of the same village. Maurya also spoke to the woman on the night she was killed.

Police team rounded up Vijay Kumar Maurya and during questioning he confessed to have strangulated the woman. He informed police that he was in contact with the woman for past over six months. However, recently she had made friends with another youth as well. He called the woman on Friday night in the fields where the duo had a scuffle over the issue. ASP Sanjay Rai said in a fit of rage, Vijay strangulated the woman and fled.