News / Cities / Others / Youth held for raping cousin, making obscene videos

Youth held for raping cousin, making obscene videos

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Sep 11, 2023 06:48 PM IST

The Dhumanganj police here on Monday arrested a youth who allegedly raped his cousin and made her obscene videos. Two other accused in the case are still at large, police said.

The Dhumanganj police here on Monday arrested a youth who allegedly raped his cousin and made her obscene videos. Two other accused in the case are still at large, police said.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

An FIR was lodged on the complaint of the woman on September 9.

In her complaint, the 20-year-old woman of Tharwai area said that she had come to attend a marriage in Puramufti area in May. Her maternal aunt’s son Shubham made her obscene videos while she was taking a bath. He then blackmailed her and took her to a hotel in Dhumanganj area where he raped her and again made her obscene video clips. The accused and his two friends Brajesh and Mandeep Vishwakarma later started pressuring her to make a physical relationship with them.

SHO of Dhumanganj police station Rajesh Kumar Maurya said the prime accused Shubham has been arrested and efforts were on to nab the other two accused, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out