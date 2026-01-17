A youth allegedly killed his 14-year-old girlfriend in Kaimur district after his marriage, along with a handsome dowry, was arranged elsewhere, police said on Saturday. Youth kills minor girlfriend in Kaimur

Police said the incident occurred at Nauhatta village under Belaon police station area of the district. The decomposed body of the girl was found in a well at the village on Thursday and was identified by her father as his missing daughter. The father told police that the girl had been missing since Tuesday night when he had gone to attend a funeral at Kochas in neighbouring Rohtas district along with his wife and other children.

A case of kidnapping and murder was registered at Belaon police station on the basis of his statement. Superintendent of Police Hari Mohan Shukla later constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Bhabua SDPO Manoranjan Bharti, with forensic experts and the district intelligence unit to assist in the probe.

The SIT relied on electronic surveillance and ground intelligence and arrested the accused on Saturday. The 19-year-old accused, Sachin Kumar Bind of the same village, confessed to the crime. He told police that he had been in a relationship with the girl for two years and had established physical relations with her on the promise of marriage.

In the meantime, Sachin’s family refused to accept his marriage with a Scheduled Caste girl. They persuaded him to marry within his own caste according to social norms and arranged his marriage elsewhere with a handsome dowry, the SDPO said.

When the girl came to know about the proposed marriage, she began pressuring him to marry her. Sachin, who had changed his mind, allegedly hatched a plan to kill her to end the matter.

On Tuesday, when the girl’s parents and elder siblings were in Rohtas and she was at home with her two younger brothers, Sachin called her outside the village and pushed her into a deep well, leading to her death, police said.