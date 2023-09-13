News / Cities / Others / Youth shoots sister dead after dispute over her marriage

Youth shoots sister dead after dispute over her marriage

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Sep 13, 2023 11:26 PM IST

A youth allegedly shot dead his younger sister after a heated argument over her marriage, at Asrawal Khurd village under Airport police station of Prayagraj on Wednesday afternoon.

A youth allegedly shot dead his younger sister after a heated argument over her marriage, at Asrawal Khurd village under Airport police station of Prayagraj on Wednesday afternoon.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

Primary questioning revealed the woman has been killed following a dispute between the family members over her marriage, police said.

The accused identified as 21-year-old Ashish Yadav of Asrawal Khurd village opened fire at his younger sister Shivani, 19, an intermediate student. Police team reached the spot on receiving the information and detained Ashish with the firearm.

The accused is being questioned further to get more information about the circumstances under which he killed his sister. The illegal countrymade pistol and some ammunition has been seized from him.

ACP Varun Kumar said primary investigations indicate the family members wanted to marry off Shivani but she was reluctant to get married.

On Wednesday, there was a scuffle between the family members over the same issue. After an argument, Ashish opened fire on Shivani resulting in her death on the spot. An FIR in this connection will be registered after receiving a complaint, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out