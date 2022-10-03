Home / Cities / Others / Youth shot dead in Varanasi, another injured

Youth shot dead in Varanasi, another injured

others
Published on Oct 03, 2022 01:06 AM IST

A 21-year-old boy was shot dead and another got injured when three bike-borne miscreants opened fire on them in Manapur village under Phoolpur police station area late Saturday night, said police

The deceased has been identified as Tejbahadur who was shot in his back, whereas his friend Saurabh Patel (20) suffered bullet injuries to his chest. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
The deceased has been identified as Tejbahadur who was shot in his back, whereas his friend Saurabh Patel (20) suffered bullet injuries to his chest. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

A 21-year-old boy was shot dead and another got injured when three bike-borne miscreants opened fire on them in Manapur village under Phoolpur police station area late Saturday night, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Tejbahadur who was shot in his back, whereas his friend Saurabh Patel (20) suffered bullet injuries to his chest.

ACP (rural) Suryakant Tripathi said that the crime branch along with Phoolpur police and Badagaon police are investigating the matter. The interrogation is being carried out and the hunt is on to nab the miscreants.

He said Saurabh, who got injured in the incident, is undergoing treatment at the trauma centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out