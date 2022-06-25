Youth strangulated in trans-Ganga Prayagraj, body found
The body of an 18-year-old was found around 500 meters away from his home on Friday morning, under the trans-Ganga area Utraon police station. While a named FIR against four persons has been lodged on the complaint of his kin, police believe the young man was strangulated late on Thursday night.
Locals spotted a body lying on Katehra Damgada Road on Friday morning and informed the police. The body was identified as that of Anil Kumar Yadav, 18, of nearby Ghatampur village. Anil’s mother and relatives also reached the spot and identified the body which had injury marks on the throat and head.
A post-mortem examination of the body suggested that Anil had been strangled to death.
Anil’s kin informed the police that his father, Vasudev, works in Mumbai and he used to live here with his mother and sister. On Thursday night, he was seen with four other youths at a dhaba in the area.
SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said on the complaint of the youth’s kin, an FIR has been lodged against Golu, Lalu, Rehan and Ram Singh. Efforts were on to trace and arrest the accused, he added.
-
State police on high alert, security beefed up outside homes of rebel Sena MLAs
Mumbai: All police stations across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, have been ordered to remain on high alert after they received information that Shiv Sainiks are attacking offices of the rebel MLAs, who have chosen to join the rebellion, led by urban development minister Eknath Shinde. The police leadership on Friday, decided to increase its presence outside the residences, and offices of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, and also, at prominent places in major cities.
-
Agnipath stir: 493 more arrested in U.P. in 3 days, tally now 1,551
During a massive crackdown by the state police, some 493 more people were arrested in the past three days in connection with protests and violence against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, police officials said on Friday. With this, the count of those arrested reached 1,551.
-
Active Covid cases double in Lucknow in one week
The state capital has recorded a sharp rise in new Covid-19 cases in the past one week as active cases doubled in this period and major contributions came from people with influenza-like illness (ILI). The positivity rate is 4.96% which means the result of at least four out of 100 samples being tested will return positive for Covid-19. In the first week of June this rate was around 1%.
-
Chandigarh | SOI protests central status for Panjab University
Members of the Student Organisation of India, held a protest on the Panjab University campus on Friday against the proposal to convert the varsity into a central university. In a statement, the students' body said PU was the pride of its alumni and current students. “It belongs to Punjab and is not a medium for the central government to forcibly impose its decisions on the state and the university,” it said.
-
Govt officials among 20 more booked by vigilance bureau in rural development scam
The Punjab vigilance bureau has named 20 more persons, including seven government officials, as accused in the rural development scam in the Ghanaur constituency during the previous Congress regime. Sources said that the FIR has been registered against a former DDPO, two BDPOs, panches and sarpanches. SSP vigilance bureau Harmeet Singh Hundal said that teams have been dispatched to nab the accused. Earlier, an FIR was registered against 25 persons in connection with development works of Akari and Sehri villages.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics