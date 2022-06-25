Youth strangulated in trans-Ganga Prayagraj, body found

The body of an 18-year-old was found around 500 meters away from his home on Friday morning, under the trans-Ganga area Utraon police station. While a named FIR against four persons has been lodged on the complaint of his kin, police believe the young man was strangulated late on Thursday night.

Locals spotted a body lying on Katehra Damgada Road on Friday morning and informed the police. The body was identified as that of Anil Kumar Yadav, 18, of nearby Ghatampur village. Anil’s mother and relatives also reached the spot and identified the body which had injury marks on the throat and head.

A post-mortem examination of the body suggested that Anil had been strangled to death.

Anil’s kin informed the police that his father, Vasudev, works in Mumbai and he used to live here with his mother and sister. On Thursday night, he was seen with four other youths at a dhaba in the area.

SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said on the complaint of the youth’s kin, an FIR has been lodged against Golu, Lalu, Rehan and Ram Singh. Efforts were on to trace and arrest the accused, he added.