Outfit seeks revision of lease agreement with two institutes in Ludhiana

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:22 IST

With the municipal corporation (MC) failing to increase the lease amount for two educational institutes—Kundan Vidya Mandir School and Arya College— the members of Shri Hindu Takht have written to the director of the local bodies department to either cancel the lease or increase the amount.

The members rued that the educational institutes are earning crores from fees, but are paying negligible amounts to the MC. For instance, Arya College has been paying Re 1 per annum as a lease amount for 5 acres and KVM School is paying ₹250 per annum for 5 acres.

An office-bearer of Shri Hindu Takht, Varun Mehta said that the land which has been given to the institutes is worth crores but still the civic body has failed to increase the amount, even when the authorities are aware of the matter.

Mehta said that the MC should fix new rates and recover the same from the management of institutes concerned for the last 20 years. If the management fails to submit the amount, then the civic body should cancel the lease agreement and auction the land which is worth crores and use the amount to take up development projects.

“If the MC and local bodies department fail to impose new lease rates as per the market rates or cancel the lease agreement in case managements do not clear the dues, then we will move Punjab and Haryana high court,” said Mehta.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said that he is aware of the matter and a committee has already been formed for taking a final decision on the same. “There are few more institutes to whom land has been given on rent at negligible rates and the committee will look into all the aspects before finalising the new rates,” he said. The next meeting of the committee is expected to take place during the next week.

The matter was also raised in the meeting of the MC general house held last year but the MC has still failed to finalise the rates. The files regarding the old lease agreements have also gone missing from the MC office.

Arya College principal Savita Uppal and Kundan Vidya Mandir School’s principal Navita Puri were not available for comments despite repeated attempts.