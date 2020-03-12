Over ₹1,900cr of HP govt, public stuck in crisis-hit Yes Bank: CM Thakur

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 21:50 IST

Over ₹1,900 crore belonging to the Himachal Pradesh government and the public are stuck in crisis-hit yes Bank, said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur who also holds finance portfolio told the state assembly here on Thursday.

Soon after the question hour in the Budget session, the ruling party and opposition were in blame game over the issue. Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday had accused the HP government of being mite spectator to Yes Bank crisis. Jai Ram Thakur said that ₹1919 crore are deposited in nearly 32,000 accounts of Yes Bank’s nine branches located across the state. Over ₹750 crore were deposited by HP State Co-operative Bank in Yes Bank before December 31, 2017 and ₹650 crore were deposited after December 31, 2017 by Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank.

Kangra Central Cooperative bank had deposited ₹179 crore before December 31, 2017 and ₹320 crore after December 31, 2017. HP infrastructure development board had deposited ₹200 crore before December 31, 2017 and ₹104 crore after December 31, 2017.

HP Power Transmission Corporation Limited had deposited ₹11.80 crore before December 31, 2017 and ₹25 crore after December 31, 2017. Dharamshala Smart City had deposited ₹209 crore before December 31, 2017 and ₹170 crore after December 31, 2017.

The government has appointed former State Bank of India’s chief financial officer as the administrator of Yes Bank. According to the proposed scheme, SBI will ensure 26% partnership in Yes Bank which can be increased up to 49%. After evaluation, this amount is about ₹2500 crore.

The CM said that the RBI had already stated that the money of the depositors in Yes Bank is secure and safe and SBI will prepare a scheme to get Yes Bank out of this crisis within a week’s time.

In his statement Jai Ram referred to the portrait of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi that was sold by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to former Yes bank chief executive officer Rana Kapoor. Opposition members sharply objected to Jai Ram’s reference about Priyanka Gandhi. He said that opposition should remember that Rana Kapoor had bought portrait worth ₹2 crore.” Every one knows who promoted Rana Kapoor and Yes bank” said CM. The opposition members reacted strongly to his remarks .

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri sought assurance from CM on money of the depositors in Yes Bank.

Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Singh Parmar did not permit opposition members to seek clarification on the issue, but later allowed them to raise their queries. CM said that the opposition was politicising the Yes Bank crisis . “ The opposition was trying to portray as if coronavirus and Yes Bank crisis were created by BJP,” Thakur said.