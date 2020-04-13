Over 50 animals rescued during lockdown in Thane and neighbouring areas

cities

The animal welfare association in Thane has received a number of calls about rescuing animals during the lockdown and has rescued around 50 animals.

Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) from Thane, which has been helping animals even during lockdown, saved several species from various housing societies close to the boundaries of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Thane.

“We usually received 1 or 2 calls a day generally, but since lockdown we are receiving 2 to 5 calls a day. In the past 20 days, we rescued 53 animals of different species from Thane and neighbouring areas like Mulund, Bhandup and Navi Mumbai,” said Aditya Patil, president, WWA, Thane.